TikTok prankster criticised for ‘disrespectful’ Owen Teague interview

Social media users are hitting out at a TikTok interviewer for a “disrespectful” series of interviews conducted at the premiere of the forthcoming Planet of the Apes movie, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

At the red carpet event, TikTok prankster Easton Simpson began quizzing the film’s star Owen Teague when he deliberately mumbled his words, making it difficult for the actor to decipher what he was saying.

“Acting in this movie, it’s a little different because you’re not playing a human. Was there any part during the filming...” said Simpson, before purposefully mumbling the rest of his sentence.

After several painful exchanges where Teague grew increasingly confused while asking Simpson to repeat his inaudible question, Teague eventually realised he was being set up, and began making ape noises, before walking away.

Meanwhile, the film’s female lead, The Witcher star Freya Allan, was polite and apologetic as she asked Simpson to repeat his question six times, and leaned in closer to try and concentrate on his words. She turned to her publicist to help her translate his words – before she realised it was a prank.

“That was goddamn evil, I’m not gonna forgive you for that,” she said, joking. “I’m anxious enough as it is. That’s not allowed. I’m never saying hello to you again!”

Some social media users have branded the interview style as “disrespectful” since it focuses on pranking the actors, and putting them in uncomfortable situations, rather than focusing on their work.

‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ actor Owen Teague trying to understand mumbling interviewer ( TikTok via Easton Simpson )

One person took issue with the whole concept of the video: “Cool, let’s prank the talent (who are clearly frustrated with the whole bit) instead of asking them genuine questions about their work!”

Another person added: “This is so irritating. There are people who take this seriously and would be honoured to interview people like him but instead, this guy gets the job and makes it a mockery and doesn’t take it seriously at all.”

“Horrible, disrespectful. Good journalists from all over the world would do anything for this experience,” said one journalist on social media.

Meanwhile, others praised Teague and Allan for their friendly and polite responses to Simpson’s inaudible questions.

“Owen’s response was so funny. I would have started crying by the second time I didn’t understand.”

“Freya felt so bad that she didn’t understand! She’s so sweet,” said one viewer.

Actor Freya Allan asked TikTok interview to repeat his question six times ( TikTok via Easton Simpson )

“I would’ve started answering random things because I’d be too shy to ask,” said another.

Others praised content creator Simpson, with long-time fans of the prankster praising him for getting booked on a red carpet job. The Tiktokker is known for pranking members of the public with his mumbling videos, or performing other pranks like putting hotdogs in people’s pockets without them noticing.

“I love that they got him as an interviewer on the carpet,” said one of Simpson’s fans. “I laughed SO HARD.”

The forthcoming Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, set around 300 years after the end of War for the Planet of the Apes, follows young ape Noa (Teague), who embarks on a journey to find freedom, and meets a human (played by Allan) along the way.

After the premiere, the film received a string of positive early reviews, with many film critics agreeing it was an exciting continuation of the plot.