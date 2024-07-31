Power Ranger actor wanted by police for allegedly shoving elderly man to the ground

Support truly

Idaho authorities are on the search for Power Ranger actor Hector David Rivera after he allegedly shoved an elderly man to the ground in a parking lot.

On Saturday (July 27), the Nampa Police Department shared a notice on their Facebook page that they were looking for a man who had been captured on video pushing “an elderly man to the ground after they exchanged words about a parking issue.”

“After pushing the man down, the suspect left him on the ground and drove away in a raised up black 4 door truck with Texas license plate,” the post added.

The battery incident is said to have taken place in front of District 208 at approximately 11:45am.

In a Facebook update shared the next day, the police confirmed that the suspect had been identified as Rivera. “THANK YOU for all of your help on this case!” the statement said, noting that the investigation is still ongoing and that they had not been able to locate the actor.

Authorities are currently issuing a warrant for his arrest.

Hector David Rivera is wanted by Idaho police for alleged battery ( Nampa Police Department )

The Independent has contacted the Nampa Police Department for comment.

Rivera, 35, who goes by the stage name Hector David Jr, portrayed the Green Power Ranger in the live-action movie adaptations of the popular children’s superhero TV series from 2011 to 2015.

He was originally scheduled to appear at Magic Valley Comic-Con in Twin Falls, Idaho, this weekend; however, his image has since been removed from the website.

The event’s marketing director, Larissa Long, commented on the situation, telling KTBV7: “We are just finding out about this ourselves. We are looking into it and will take appropriate action.”

As of Wednesday (July 31), Magic Valley Comic-Con confirmed to the outlet that Rivera will no longer be attending the event.

In addition to the Power Rangers franchise, Rivera has also appeared in Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010), ITV’s drama The Bay and HBO’s 2022 movie Father of the Bride.

He is scheduled to star in four upcoming projects, according to IMDb, including James Twyman’s The Legend of Johnny Jones, Netflix’s new holiday romance movie The Merry Gentleman,the family-adventure movie YouthQuake and Once Upon a Christmas Eve.