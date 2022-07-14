Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Hugh Grant ‘on shortlist’ to play Prince Andrew in film about car-crash BBC interview

The project, titled ‘Scoop’, will look at how the BBC managed to gain such rare access to the royal

Ellie Harrison
Thursday 14 July 2022 11:40
Comments
Prince Andrew claims he had a medical condition which meant he was unable to sweat

Hugh Grant is “on the shortlist” of actors to portray Prince Andrew in Scoop, a new film about the royal’s car-crash BBC interview.

The film, written by Your Honor screenwriter Peter Moffat, will tell the story of how the BBC secured the 2019 Newsnight interview with the duke about his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

According to Deadline, Grant is “one of the unconfirmed names in the frame” to portray Prince Andrew. The Independent has contacted the actor’s representatives for comment.

In the bombshell interview, conducted by Emily Maitlis, the duke denied he had slept with Virginia Giuffre, who had accused him of abusing her when she was 17. Prince Andrew said the encounter could not have taken place because he was at a branch of Pizza Express in Woking with his daughter Princess Beatrice at the time.

Responding to Giuffre’s claim that he was sweating profusely the night he allegedly assaulted her, he said that would have been impossible because he “cannot sweat”. The moment has since been widely ridiculed.

Recommended

The interview was so disastrous for the duke’s image that he was banished from royal duties.

Prince Andrew being interviewed by Emily Maitlis in 2019

(BBC/PA)

The film, which will begin shooting in November, will be based on Scoops: Behind the Scenes of the BBC’s Most Shocking Interviews by Sam McAlister, a former Newsnight producer.

Screenwriter Moffat told Deadline that, while it may be a “little crass” to say so, the process of organising the interview – which involved the BBC team and members of the Duke’s household, his private secretary Amanda Thirsk and his daughter Princess Beatrice, who accompanied her father to a meeting with the BBC producers – “makes for very thrilling drama.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in