Prince Charles Cinema under threat of closure following dispute with landlord

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prince Charles Cinema in Leicester Square is under threat of closure following a dispute with its landlord.

The establishment is a celebrated independent locale, running new releases alongside repertory screenings and rare prints of classic films. The Prince Charles Cinema, which opened its doors in 1962. is a beloved spot for filmmakers including Pulp Fiction director Quentin Tarantino and There Will Be Blood’s Paul Thomas Anderson.

One of the last remaining independent cinemas in Central London, the landmark draws more than 250,000 customers every year, receiving no public funding for its annual programme of over 850 films and events.

The Cinema says its landlord’s “refusal of a reasonable rent offer” and the “intimidating inclusion” of a new break clause in its lease renewal, has left it “facing a threat of potential redevelopment”.

The break clause allows the landlord, Zedwell LSQ Ltd owned by Criterion Capital, to demand the Cinema vacate at six months notice should it find a suitable redevelopment opportunity. The Cinema has interpreted this as a clear intention to redevelop the building.

“Spreading the word,” wrote one cinemagoer as the hashtag #SavePCC spread on X/Twitter. “We cannot let anything happen to such a wonderful and important venue in this city.”

Over 28,000 people have signed a petition to support the institution.

“The Prince Charles Cinema intends to tirelessly pursue legal proceedings to contest the landlord’s valuation, in order to secure renewal at market rate and safety from any redevelopment projects,” read a statement released by the company on Tuesday (28 January).

They allege that their invitations to negotiation have been refused by the landlords.

open image in gallery Cinema faces closure after proposed rent increase and break clause, which could see it homeless with six months notice ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

“We will be pursuing legal proceedings to contest their valuation of the lease,” the statement continues. “We are confident that in doing so we will be allowed to renew at market rate, but we urge them to come to the table and settle on reasonable terms without the need for a protracted legal process.”

Tarantino described the Cinema as a “Mecca for lovers of quality films”. While Hairspray writer and director John Waters, called it “the most depraved and beautiful movie theatre in London”.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

A spokesman for Criterion Capital told The Telegraph: “Bubble Chamber Limited [who own the Cinema] has initiated lease renewal proceedings on Prince Charles Cinema and the landlord has responded in accordance with Landlord and Tenant Act 1954.”

The company has previously drawn criticism for plans to build a mosque in the basement of the building.

Earlier this year, the Cinema was praised for scrapping the screening of an AI-written film, The Last Screenwriter, after public backlash.