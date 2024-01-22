Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

John Travolta has shared his pride in honouring the Duke of Sussex at an aviation awards ceremony, nearly 40 years after sharing a dance with Princess Diana.

As well as being the star of films such as Grease and Saturday Night Fever, Travolta, 69, is also an avid pilot and aviation ambassador.

On Friday (19 January), the actor hosted the Living Legends of Aviation ceremony in Los Angeles, where Prince Harry was recognised for his work as a British Army veteran and pilot.

The event came nearly 40 years after Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, danced with Travolta at a gala dinner at the White House in 1985.

Harry said: “I was just a one-year-old when you danced with my mum at the White House, and now look at us. The only thing left to do is… not dance together but fly together.”

An image of Princess Diana and Travolta spinning on the dance floor made the front pages of newspapers across the world at the time.

John Travolta and Princess Diana dancing at the White House in 1985 (Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images)

Following the event, the Hairspray actor shared a black-and-white photo of himself and Harry at the event, alongside Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sánchez.

Travolta captioned the picture: “I was so proud to host Prince Harry, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez at Living Legends of Aviation awards event Friday night.

“Congrats to both Prince Harry and Lauren on their awards!!”

Media personality and helicopter pilot Sanchez was also honoured at the ceremony, receiving the Elling Halvorson Vertical Flight Hall of Fame Award.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Sánchez, 54, posted a picture of her and Travolta at the event and shared her happiness at being recognised.

She wrote: “Honoured to have been in the presence of aviation legends who have shaped the history and future of flight. Thank you @livinglegendsofaviation for this incredible recognition. Grateful to my loving family for their unwavering support.”

During his speech at the ceremony, Harry described flying as “a transcendent experience, a close encounter with magic, an invitation to both protect freedom… and to feel free – and, funnily enough, an opportunity to ground oneself, without actually being grounded.”

He added that flight training was “one of life’s greatest lessons”.

The duke completed two tours of Afghanistan as a Forward Air Controller from 2007 to 2008 and as an Apache Pilot from 2012 to 2013.

He served in the military for 10 years, eventually rising to the rank of Captain. In 2014, he founded the Invictus Games – a sporting event for wounded military personnel and veterans.