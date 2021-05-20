The casting choices for a new Prince Harry and Meghan Markle movie is leaving people feeling quite confused.

Lifetime Canada is capitalising on the global interest in the married couple by producing a brand new film about them stepping away from their royal duties.

It will be called Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace.

The lead stars have now been revealed – Prince Harry will be played by Jordan Dean, while Sydney Morton will play Meghan.

According to the film’s synopsis, the film “will explore what really happened inside the palace that drove Harry and Meghan to leave everything behind in order to make a future for themselves and their son Archie”.

Fans of the couple ave expressed confusion over both the movie and its cast.

One person said of Dean’s casting: “Well, they got the hair colour right. So there’s that.”

Another person added after seeing the first photo from the film: “You must be joking,” while another conclude that “they don’t even come close” to looking like the pair.

Escaping the Palace will be the third movie Lifetime has produced about the couple.

Find the photo of both Dean and Morton in character below.

The Harry and Meghan film, starring Jordan Dean and Sydney Morton, is confusing a lot of people (Lifetime Canada)

It’s unknown whether it will feature scenes showing their sit down with Oprah Winfrey, which caused a media firestorm after taking place in March.