Priyanka Chopra revealed an injury she suffered on the set while shooting her forthcoming film, The Bluff.

The Quantico actor posted an image of the injury on her neck on her Instagram Stories, with the caption reading: “Oh the professional hazards on my jobs”.

The Bluff also stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo, and is directed by Frank E. Flowers.

Principal photography on the film started in June this year, and will reportedly wrap up filming in three months. Along with Priyanka Chopra, Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, known for directing hit Marvel films like Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame, are producing the film.

Chopra, who was last seen in Amazon Prime Video’s action thriller series Citadel with Richard Madden and the romantic comedy Love Again alongside Sam Heughan and Celine Dion, also filmed Amazon Studios’s action-comedy film Heads of State, also starring John Cena and Idris Elba.

According to Deadline, Heads of State is “being described as Air Force One meets Midnight Run”.

Chopra has had a long and diverse career that includes acting in both television and film, music, producing, and even as a New York Times bestselling author with her memoir Unfinished. She started out in Bollywood with her debut film The Hero: Love Story of a Spy in 2003, and won the Best Actress award for her role in critically-acclaimed 2008 drama Fashion at India’s National Awards.

Talking about how she was advised against playing the role in Fashion, which centred around several models working in the Indian fashion industry and also starred controversial MP Kangana Ranaut, Chopra said, “I signed on for the film right after Krrish, and was told that actresses only do female-oriented projects at the end of their careers so they can win a National Award.”

“Back then there were not many female-centric movies,” she said in a conversation with fellow Indian actress Bhumi Pednekar at the Mumbai Film Festival in 2023.

The actor also recently talked about getting equal pay for the first time in her 23-year-long career for Citadel.

“Thank God. 23 years later. But I do think – and I have talked about this a little bit – the head of film and TV for Amazon Prime is Jennifer Salke whose idea was Citadel,” Chopra said.

“She came in five years ago and she wanted to build this global universe. I wonder if the head of the studio was not female, would this have been a different conversation?”