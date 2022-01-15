Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have addressed rumours that they are getting a divorce.

In November, fans began to speculate that the pair were splitting after three years of marriage after Chopra changed her social handles back from “Priyanka Chopra Jonas” to “Priyanka Chopra”.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the couple discussed the rumours and the impact that intense public discussion about their marriage had on Chopra.

“It’s a very vulnerable feeling, actually, that if I post a picture, everything that’s behind me in that picture is going to be zoomed in on, and people are going to speculate,” Chopra said.

“It’s just a professional hazard... Because of the noise of social media, because of the prevalence that it has in our lives, I think it seems a lot larger than it is. I think that we give it a lot more credence in real life, and I don’t think it needs that.”

Jonas added: “We both know that public life is something that comes with what we do.

“But we’ve set real boundaries around our personal lives, our privacy, and worked really hard to create that little safe haven for ourselves with our friends and family.”

The singer and Bollywood star married in a lavish ceremony in 2018.

Immediately after removing Jonas’s name from her Instagram in November, Chopra appeared to attempt to stop the speculation by leaving a flirtatious comment on her husband’s social media.

“Damn! I just died in your arms,” she commented on a picture of Jonas working out.