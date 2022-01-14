Priyanka Chopra has said that she got angry last year at the remarks of a journalist who questioned her contribution to movies.

The 39-year-old actor said that she usually doesn’t get upset, but the comments made by Australian journalist Peter Ford just “pissed” her off, according to a new interview with Vanity Fair.

Last March, Ford wondered if Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas were qualified to announce the Oscar nominations.

“No disrespect to these two but I’m not sure their contribution to the movies qualifies them to be announcing Oscar nominees,” Ford had tweeted at the time.

The tweet received a lot of flak from many of Chopra’s fans, who asked Ford to watch her films or to just Google her.

Chopra herself responded to Ford’s tweet with a video of her extensive list of filmography on IMDB.

“Would love your thoughts on what qualifies someone. Here are my 60+ film credentials for your adept consideration,” was the Indian actor’s caustic response at the time.

Her comeback was applauded by her fans, with some calling her “queen” for “shutting down” the journalist with grace. Some asked her to “ignore naysayers”.

In the new interview, Chopra also spoke about her work-life balance.

“I’ve always been such a worker bee,” she told the magazine. “My priority has always been the next job. I’m a very, very ambitious person. But I think the woman in me is craving balance.”

(Getty Images for dcp)

“I’m craving my family life,” she added. “I’m craving being able to do things for the soul that I didn’t do because I was just ‘blinders on’ and working,” she said.

The Matrix Resurrections star added that having children with Jonas was “a big part of our desire for the future”.

“By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens,” she said, adding that she and her husband were okay with slowing down their careers when a child enters their life.