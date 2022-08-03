Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Gray Man has been deposed at the top of Netflix’s film rankings by romance Purple Hearts.

The film, which debuted on the streaming service last week, focuses on a love affair between an aspiring singer-songwriter and a soldier.

Purple Hearts was lambasted by critics after its release, and currently holds a positive critical rating of just 33 per cent on review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

However, general audiences have been a lot more positive about the film – a fact that’s reflected in Purple Hearts’ 82 per cent positive audience score.

Fans have shared their verdicts on the film on social media.

“Just watched this and I LOVE IT!!” one person wrote. “Cause honestly i just need that cheesy romance formula from hater to lover and the fake relationship at this point, for my crazy week. Watch it you guys, Purple Hearts on Netflix.”

“Purple Hearts is the BEST movie I’ve seen in a while and one of the best Netflix originals, I’m truly in love,” another commented.

“Currently ugly crying because of how good #PurpleHearts was!! Didn’t expect this movie to be this wholesome and beautiful..the chemistry is INSANE and the different tropes served! 10/10 recommend, one of the best Netflix originals in a long time.”

Not everyone was so glowing in their praise for the film, however.

“Started that Purple Hearts movie on Netflix and had to turn it off after 15 minutes the script was so horrific,” one person wrote. “I’m still reeling in horror.”

The film is available to stream on Netflix now.