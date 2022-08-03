Purple Hearts: Netflix No 1 movie hailed as ‘beautiful’ by viewers despite critical hammering
Film holds a critics’ score of just 33 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes
The Gray Man has been deposed at the top of Netflix’s film rankings by romance Purple Hearts.
The film, which debuted on the streaming service last week, focuses on a love affair between an aspiring singer-songwriter and a soldier.
Purple Hearts was lambasted by critics after its release, and currently holds a positive critical rating of just 33 per cent on review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.
However, general audiences have been a lot more positive about the film – a fact that’s reflected in Purple Hearts’ 82 per cent positive audience score.
Fans have shared their verdicts on the film on social media.
“Just watched this and I LOVE IT!!” one person wrote. “Cause honestly i just need that cheesy romance formula from hater to lover and the fake relationship at this point, for my crazy week. Watch it you guys, Purple Hearts on Netflix.”
“Purple Hearts is the BEST movie I’ve seen in a while and one of the best Netflix originals, I’m truly in love,” another commented.
“Currently ugly crying because of how good #PurpleHearts was!! Didn’t expect this movie to be this wholesome and beautiful..the chemistry is INSANE and the different tropes served! 10/10 recommend, one of the best Netflix originals in a long time.”
Not everyone was so glowing in their praise for the film, however.
“Started that Purple Hearts movie on Netflix and had to turn it off after 15 minutes the script was so horrific,” one person wrote. “I’m still reeling in horror.”
The film is available to stream on Netflix now.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies