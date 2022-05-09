Veteran Chinese actor Qin Yi has died at the age of 100.

The actor, who was born in Shanghai in 1922, died in the city on Monday (9 May) morning.

Her name quickly began trending on social media platform Weibo, where Qin was remembered by fans as a “legendary actor”.

Qin is the only actor in Chinese history to be given the honorary titles of “People’s Artist” and “Most Beautiful Fighter”.

During the Second Sino-Japanese War in 1938, she joined Chinese forces as a nurse, despite being just 16 years old and her family objecting.

Afterwards, she received training in acting at the China Movie Studio, performing on stage and screen. Many of her biggest roles saw her portray women fighting against the Japanese army.

In 1943, Qin was named by playwright Xia Yan as one of the four great drama actresses – an accolade that would be recognised officially when the country became a republic in 1949.

She earned a Golden Eagle award in 1983 for Best Actress for Under the Eaves of Shanghai and from 2008 to 2009 received three lifetime achievement awards at the Shanghai International Film Festival, Golden Rooster Awards and the Golden Phoenix.

In 2017, she received her first screenwriter credit at the age of 96 for The Beautiful Kokonor Lake, in which she also starred.

Two years later, Qin was awarded the national honorary title of People’s Artist.