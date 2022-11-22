Quentin Tarantino isn’t impressed with ‘Marvel-isation of Hollywood’
‘I think that’s been said a zillion times,’ filmmaker said
Quentin Tarantino says his favourite young actor is Chris Pine
Quentin Tarantino has said he isn’t impressed with the “Marvel-isation of Hollywood”.
While promoting his new book, Cinema Speculation, the 56-year-old filmmaker appeared on Tom Segura’s podcast where he criticised the Marvel Universe and said there are no “real movie stars” anymore.
“Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is… you have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters,” he said. “But they’re not movie stars. Right?
“Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star. I mean, I’m not the first person to say that.
“I think that’s been said a zillion times, you know, but it’s like, you know, it’s these franchise characters that become a star.”
During an appearance on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace this week, Tarantino also sent a message to the critics of his work.
For years, Tarantino has been condemned for the ultra-violent nature of his movies and the use of the N-word by some of his characters.
When the topic was brought up by Wallace, Tarantino said: “You talk about being the conductor and the audience being the orchestra.
“So when people say, ‘Well there’s too much violence in his movies. He uses the N-word too often.’ You say what?
“You should see [something else],” Tarantino responded. “Then see something else. If you have a problem with my movies, then they aren’t the movies to go see. Apparently, I’m not making them for you.”
Tarantino also recently named seven films he believes to be “perfect”.
