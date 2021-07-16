Quentin Tarantino’s one-sentence verdict on Tenet is everyone’s one-sentence verdict on Tenet

Quentin Tarantino was just as confused by Christopher Nolan’s latest film as you were.

The director, whose most recent movie was Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, regularly opines about his inspirations as well as the more recent releases he’s seen.

Tarantino has been complimentary of Nolan in the past, particularly praising his Second World War drama Dunkirk as a “masterpiece” and naming it his personal favourite film of last decade.

Unsurprisingly, then, Tarantino rushed to see Tenet when it was released in August 2020. The film divided audiences due to its complex narrative, which left many scratching their heads by the time the credits rolled.

Many failed to grasp what actually happened in the film until they had seen it a second time, and even then hunted on the internet for explanations of “time inversion” and “temporal pincer movements”.

When speaking to ReelBlend following the release of his Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood novel, Tarantino was asked what he thought of Tenet. His response? “I think I need to see it again. [laughs] I think I need to see it again.”

While many people wrote Tenet off due to its confusing nature, Nolan should be praised for delivering an original concept in a time filled with sequels and remakes. Plus, there’s no denying that Tenet becomes more rewarding with each view (should you wish to put the time in).

Elizabeth Debicki and John David Washington in ‘Tenet’ (Warner Bros)

Tenet is available to stream on NOW, while Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was recently added to Netflix.