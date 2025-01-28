Quentin Tarantino explains why he is ‘no hurry’ to make final film

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Quentin Tarantino said he’s in no rush to start directing his final feature film, saying he has grown disillusioned with the “diminishing returns” from his movies.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director, 61, who currently lives in Israel, said childcare now takes up most of his time and that he doesn’t see the appeal in staring a new film that his two young children wouldn’t be able to watch.

In April last year, news broke that the Pulp Fiction director had dropped plans forThe Movie Critic, which he had said would be his directorial swan song. It was reported at the time that Tarantino “simply had a change of heart” and so he was “going back to the drawing board to figure out what that final movie will be”.

Speaking in Utah to film critic Elvis Mitchell, Tarantino said: “I’m in no hurry to actually jump into production.

“I have been doing that for 30 years. Next month my son turns five, and I have a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter. When I am in America, I am writing. When I am in Israel? I’m an abba, which means father.

“The idea of jumping on a voyage when they’re too young to understand it is not enticing to me. I kind of want to not do whatever movie I end up doing until my son is at least 6. That way he will know what’s going on, he’ll be there and it will be a memory for the rest of his life. My daughter is already such a genius, she’ll just get it.”

While Tarantino did end up giving an update on what he had been working on in the meantime, his “final movie” was definitely not it.

“If you’re wondering what I’m doing right now, I’m writing a play, and it’s going to be probably the next thing I end up doing,” he said. “If it’s a fiasco I probably won’t turn it into a movie. But if it’s a smash hit? It might be my last movie.”

Quentin Tarantino says he is in ‘no hurry’ to start shooting another film, and is ‘writing a play’ ( Getty Images for Belles Rives Gr )

According to a report in Variety, Tarantino said that he was “really jaded” with the short windows that films had in theatres, while theatre now felt like the “final frontier”.

“Well, what the f*** is a movie now? What – something that plays in theatres for a token release for four f***ing weeks? Alright, and by the second week you can watch it on television,” he said.

“I didn’t get into all this for diminishing returns. I mean, it was bad enough in ’97. It was bad enough in 2019, and that was the last f***ing year of movies. That was a shit deal, as far as I was concerned, the fact it’s gotten drastically worse? And that it’s just… it’s a show pony exercise.

“Now the theatrical release, you know, and then like yeah, in two weeks, you can watch it on this [streaming service] and that one. Okay. Theatre? You can’t do that. It’s the final frontier.”

On why he felt theatre was more rewarding, Tarantino said theatregoers “pay a lot of f***ing money to get into that seat”, Deadline reported.

“There’s no f***ing taping it, there’s no cell phone, you own the audience for that time. They are all yours, they are in the palm of your hand.

“It’s not just about doing art, it’s about wowing them, it’s about giving them a great night out. This to me is f***ing existing.”