Quentin Tarantino nearly cast Jennifer Lawrence in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood but ‘something didn’t work’

Quentin Tarantino has revealed that Jennifer Lawrence was nearly cast as Charles Manson cult member Squeaky Fromme in his 2019 movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

During an interview on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, Tarantino said: “Early on, in the pre-production of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, I flirted around with the idea of – and [by the way], I couldn’t be happier with what Dakota Fanning did, it’s one of the best performances in the movie. She’s amazing as Squeaky Fromme. She becomes her. But early on, I investigated the idea of Jennifer Lawrence playing Squeaky.”

He explained that Lawrence came to his house to read the script cause he “wasn’t letting it out”.

Tarantino continued: “So she read it, and afterward, we talked about it a little bit. She was interested in doing it, but something didn’t work out. But she’s a very nice person, and I respect her as an actress.”

In the end, Dakota Fanning played the part of Squeaky. It might have been one of Lawrence’s last chances to star in a Tarantino movie, after he recently said he is planning on retiring after his next film, which has not yet been announced.

For a long time, the director has claimed he will retire after his 10th film. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was his ninth, and his other iconic films include Pulp Fiction and Reservoir Dogs.