Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Quentin Tarantino says filmmakers ‘can’t wait for the day’ Marvel movies die out

‘You have to be a hired hand to do those things,’ said the director

Louis Chilton
Friday 04 November 2022 08:24
Comments
Quentin Tarantino addresses Kanye West's claims he came up with the idea for Django Unchained

Quentin Tarantino has shared his disdain for superhero films, criticising the “chokehold” they have on the modern film industry.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood filmmaker compared the ongoing glut of superhero movies – led by the multi-billion-dollar Marvel franchise – to the studio musical boom of the 1960s.

Recalling how pioneering New Hollywood auteurs rejoiced when the studio musical went into decline, Tarantino said modern filmmakers “can’t wait for the day they can say that about superhero movies”.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Tarantino claimed: “The analogy works because it’s a similar chokehold.”

However, he suggested that the end for the genre isn’t in sight just yet.

Recommended

Tarantino said: “The writing’s not quite on the wall yet, the way it was in 1969 when it was, ‘Oh, my God, we just put a bunch of money into things that nobody gives a damn about anymore.’”

The Pulp Fiction director was then asked why he himself had not directed a Marvel film, despite a number of highly regarded filmmakers – including Ryan Coogler, Chloé Zhao and Sam Raimi – working for them in the past.

“You have to be a hired hand to do those things,” Tarantino said. “I’m not a hired hand. I’m not looking for a job.”

Chris Hemsworth in the 2022 Marvel film ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

(Marvel Studios)

Tarantino joins a number of other high-profile auteurs in criticising superhero films.

Recommended

Martin Scorsese famously likened the genre to “theme park” rides, stating in 2019 that it was “not cinema” but “something else”.

“We shouldn’t be invaded by it. We need cinemas to step up and show films that are narrative films,” said the Raging Bull filmmaker.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in