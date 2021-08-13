Quentin Tarantino’s mother Connie Zastoupil has said she “supports” her son and is “proud” of him, after the director’s remarks about not supporting his mother financially after making a vow as a child.

Earlier this week, the 58-year-old Once Upon A Time in Hollywood director revealed his personal pledge to not support his mum after she was not supportive of his ambitions during his childhood.

Speaking on an episode of The Moment podcast, Tarantino said his teachers viewed this “as a defiant act of rebellion”.

After getting in trouble, he said that his mum “was bitching at me about that... and then in the middle of her little tirade, she said, ‘Oh, and by the way, this little “writing career”, with the finger quotes and everything. This little “writing career” that you’re doing? That s*** is over’.”

“When she said that to me in that sarcastic way, I go, ‘OK, lady, when I become a successful writer, you will never see penny one from my success. There will be no house for you. There’s no vacation for you, no Elvis Cadillac for mommy. You get nothing. Because you said that’.”

When he was asked if he “stuck” to his pledge, Tarantino said: “Yeah. I helped her out with a jam with the IRS. But no house. No Cadillac, no house.”

File image: Quentin Tarantino accepts the Hall of Fame Award at the 15th Annual Final Draft Awards 2020 (Getty Images)

He added: “There are consequences for your words as you deal with your children. Remember there are consequences for your sarcastic tone about what’s meaningful to them.”

The director’s mum has responded to his words. She told USA Today quoted her as saying that her son has her “love” and “support” no matter what.

“Regarding my son Quentin – I support him, I’m proud of him and love him and his growing new family,” Zastoupil said. “It gave me great joy to dance at his wedding and receive his news upon the birth of my grandson Leo.”

To find out what others are saying and join the conversation scroll down for the comments section or click here for our most commented on articles

She additionally said it’s easy for podcast comments to “spin and go viral without full context” and that she “does not wish to participate in this salacious transactional media frenzy”.

While unconfirmed, Tarantino’s mother, Connie Zastoupil, is thought to be around 75.

Tarantino has produced and directed a number of classics like Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, Inglourious Basterds, The Hateful Eight, and Django Unchained.

Find The Independent’s ranking of Tarantino’s greatest movie characters here.