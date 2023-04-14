Quentin Tarantino says ‘sex is not part’ of his cinematic vision

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Quentin Tarantino fans can always expect his films to bring the gore and violence, but hardly, if ever, will they feature sex or nudity.

This is an intentional choice, the prolific director said in a recent interview, explaining that it’s never been “essential” to his stories.

“Sex is not part of my vision of cinema,” Tarantino told the Catalan Spanish newspaper Diari ARA.

“And the truth is that, in real life, it's a pain to shoot sex scenes, everyone is very tense,” he continued. “And if it was already a bit problematic to do it before, now it is even more so.”

He said had there ever been a sex scene “essential to the story, I would have, but so far it hasn’t been necessary”.

Save for the rare sex scene in his lesser-known crime drama Jackie Brown (1997) – which he agreed was “so unromantic and erotic” that it was instead “hilarious” – the prolific director’s cult classics are better known for showcasing gruesome murders and bloody beheadings.

Elsewhere in the interview, Tarantino named one film’s box office performance that was a “shock to my confidence”.

Last month, it was rumoured that Tarantino was expected to announce his final feature film.

Citing sources, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the Kill Bill director has written a script titled The Movie Critic and is preparing to start production this autumn.

It’s reportedly set in late 1970s Los Angeles with a female lead at its centre.

THR pointed out that the subject of the film could well be Pauline Kael, the late New Yorker film critic, who wrote for the magazine from 1968 to 1991.

In 2021, the Pulp Fiction director insisted that he would retire after his next film.