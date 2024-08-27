Support truly

Quentin Tarantino has revealed why he refuses to watch Toy Story 4.

The fourth instalment in the Disney Pixar series was released in 2019 and follows Woody (Tom Hanks) and Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) as they embark on a roadtrip with six-year-old Bonnie and are reunited with Bo Peep, played by Young Sheldon star Annie Potts.

At the time of release, critics praised Toy Story 4 as “delightful” and “straight from the heart”, however Tarantino has expressed disinterest in the sequel – claiming that Toy Story 3 was presented as a definite full stop for the series.

Speaking to Bill Maher on his podcast Club Random, Tarantino said “I don’t watch all the animated movies and stuff, but I’m a big fan of the Toy Story trilogy.”

He continued: “I think there’s only one trilogy that completely and utterly works to the Nth degree and that’s A Fistful of Dollars,For a Few Dollars More and The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.”

The Reservoir Dogs director said that the Sixties film series, which stars Clint Eastwood and defined the Spaghetti Western genre, were successful because they benefited from the “one director vision” of Italian filmmaker Sergio Leone.

“It does what no other trilogy has ever been quite able to do,” Tarantino told Maher. “The first movie is terrific, but the second movie is so great and takes the whole idea to such a bigger canvas that it obliterates the first one.

Quentin Tarantino has said he has ‘no desire’ to watch ‘Toy Story 4’ ( Getty Images )

“And then the third one does the same thing to the second one, and that’s kind of what never happens. You’ll see this big jump from the first to the second and they don’t really land the third one.”

Relating this back to Toy Story, Tarantino said the Disney series had managed to achieve similar cohesion – but he has no desire to watch the fourth instalment.

“In the case of Toy Story, the third one is just magnificent,” he said. “It’s one of the best movies I’ve ever seen. And if you’ve seen the other two, it’s just devastating.”

Woody and Buzz Lightyear in ‘Toy Story’ ( PA Media )

“But the thing is, then three years later or something they did a fourth, and I have no desire to see it,” the Pulp Fiction filmmaker added.

“You literally ended the story as perfectly as you could, so no, I don’t care if it’s good. I’m done.”

After Toy Story 4 grossed over $1bn at the box office, Disney boss Bob Iger greenlighted a fifth film, which is currently in development.

While a release date for Toy Story 5 is yet to be announced, it seems likely the film could be released when the first film celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2025.

Tom Hanks is expected to reprise the voice of Woody.