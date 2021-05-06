A Quiet Place Part II just got a new trailer, marking the film’s return after the coronavirus pandemic extensively delayed its release.

The clip, unveiled on Thursday, begins before the events of the first film, with John Krasinski’s character buying fruit at a grocery store.

In that sequence, people are milling around, making noise – which confirms that the action is taking place before blind monsters with powerful hearing began terrorising humans and forcing the few survivors to live in complete silence.

Then, the trailer picks up where the first film left off, with Emily Blunt’s character, Evelyn Abbott, attempting to survive along with her children (portrayed by Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe).

The family are seen silently making their way in the wilderness, armed, and finding a colony of survivors. Two of them are portrayed by Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy and Oscar-nominated actor Djimon Hounsou (seen recently in Captain Marvel, Shazam!, and Charlie's Angels).

A Quiet Place Part II was originally supposed to come out in March 2020, but its release has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Krasinski, the film’s director, has declined to release it on a streaming platform, and decided instead to wait until viewers can experience the movie in cinemas.

The film is now scheduled for release on 28 May 2021 in the US and 4 June 2021 in the UK.

In a teaser also unveiled on Thursday, Krasinski said A Quiet Place Part II was “always designed for a theatrical experience”.

“The second movie is much bigger,” he added. “It’s a much scarier movie.”