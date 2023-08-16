The Blind Side star Quinton Aaron responds to Michael Oher lawsuit

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Blind Side star Quinton Aaron has spoken out in defence of the Tuohy family after Michael Oher claimed the family the film was based on exploited him.

Aaron starred in John Lee Hancock’s film as Oher, a young Black man who overcame hardship to compete in the NFL with the help of Leigh Anne and Sean Tuohy.

The couple were played in the film by Sandra Bullock and Tim McGraw, with Bullock winning an Oscar for her performance.

On Monday (14 August), however, the real-life Oher filed a lawsuit alleging that the story told in The Blind Side, which was based on a 2006 book of the same name, was a fabrication.

He also claimed that the white couple who brought him into their home never actually adopted him and made millions from his name.

Actor Aaron has now spoken out on the subject, telling TMZ that, while he didn’t keep in contact with the Tuohys once the film was released, he didn’t perceive there to be anything questionable about their relationship with Oher.

“I got a good sense from all of them,” he said, adding: “They were real cool to me.”

The Be Kind Rewind star also opposed those who have argued that Bullock should be stripped of her Oscar because of Oher’s claims.

The real-life Michael Oher (AP2010)

“To make a statement like that doesn’t make any sense,” he said. "Sandra Bullock didn’t have anything to do with the real story that we’re reading as of right now.

“She gave a brilliant performance, and that shouldn’t be tarnished for something that had nothing to do with her.”

Oher also alleges that, three months after he turned 18 in 2014, Leigh Anne and Sean got him to sign a document that named them as his conservators, making them legally able to make financial deals in his name.

He claims the couple signed a deal that earnt them and their two biological children a significant sum for the film adaptation, which made more than $300m upon its release in 2009.

Court documents state that Oher discovered he was not legally adopted in February 2023.

Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy (The Associated Press)

Defending their decision not to legally adopt Oher, Sean said: “We contacted lawyers who had told us that we couldn’t adopt over the age of 18; the only thing we could do was to have a conservatorship. We were so concerned it was on the up-and-up that we made sure the biological mother came to court.

Sean claimed that “we didn’t make any money off the movie”, adding: “Well, Michael Lewis, gave us half of his share. Everybody in the family got an equal share, including Michael. It was about $14,000 each.”

Following the claims, The Blind Side’s reputation has been called into question, with many fans of the film now saying they will no longer be re-watching.

At the time, some critics claimed the film supported a “white saviour” narrative”. Many have now suggested that the film and book would have been better if they had focused on Oher, instead of the Tuohys.