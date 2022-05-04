It’s been 18 years since her comedy Mean Girls hit cinemas, but actor Rachel McAdams says it’s still the film most quoted back to her by fans.

In fact, their favourite line is one of her queen-bee character Regina George’s most scathing put-downs: “Stop trying to make fetch happen”.

McAdams recently discussed the legacy of Mean Girls during a press junket for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which opens in UK cinemas on 5 May and in US theatres the day after.

When asked by The Hollywood Reporter if she’s more likely to hear her viral quote from 2018 film Game Night, “Oh no, he died!” or “Stop trying to make fetch happen” from the 2004 teen comedy, McAdams laughed and responded: “‘Stop trying to make fetch happen’ is still in the lead.”

In the sequel to Doctor Strange, McAdams reprises the role of Dr Christine Palmer, who she last played opposite Benedict Cumberbatch almost six years ago.

At the time McAdams actually thought her moment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was over.

“I sort of try to go with the flow on these things, and it all works out for a reason. There are real masterminds at work with the MCU,” she said.

“I just really enjoyed the experience of the first one for what it was, and it was just wonderful and exciting and surprising to be back again. So I just went into it with gratitude, and here we are.”