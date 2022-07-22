Ranveer Singh, one of Bollywood’s most colourful actors, has hit out at “haters” who criticise him for his gender-fluid fashion style.

In a new interview with Paper Magazine, the 37-year-old actor made it clear that he doesn’t care what people think about how he dresses.

“I work f***ing hard,” Singh told the magazine. “I want to wear nice sh*t. Eat my f***ing a**, I will wear nice f***ing sh*t.

“I bust my balls, I work 20-hour days. I’m not complaining – I’m only too happy and too grateful – but I go f***ing hard. I will f***ing buy Gucci, I will wear it from head to toe. Anybody who judges me can eat my f***ing a**.”

Singh has been constantly judged by Indian Bollywood fans for wearing unconventional and flamboyant outfits.

One example of when he received plenty of negative comments about his style was when he was promoting his 2022 film Jayeshbhai Jordar.

The actor donned unmatched and colourful outfits throughout the promo tour, which didn’t go down well with a section of Indian audience.

Singh is also one of few actors from the industry to have posed completely naked on the cover of a magazine.

Asked whether he felt nervous about getting naked for the cover, the Bajirao Mastani star said: “It’s so easy for me to be physically naked, but in some of my performances I’ve been damn f***ing naked.

(AFP via Getty Images)

“You can see my f***ing soul. How naked is that? That’s being actually naked. I can be naked in front of a thousand people, I don’t give a sh*t. It’s just that they get uncomfortable.”

Singh’s nude photoshoot has attracted mixed reactions from his fans, with some appreciating him for being “comfortable in his skin”, and others calling him out for “setting a bad example for the younger generation”.

“I’m sorry but I really didn’t want to see naked Ranveer Singh,” one person wrote.

Another person added: “Wtf did I just see????? Why is Ranveer Singh naked all over the internet??? His clothes weren’t enough to torture the eyes???”

One person wrote: “Y’all complained about Ranveer Singh’s clothes. You deserve to see him without them now. This is all on YOU!

However, one supportive fan wrote: “He’s such a beautiful man, truly someone as secure with himself can do this.” “I’m just so very fond of this man,” added another.

Singh is famous for his roles in films such as Ram Leela, Padmavaat, 83, and Gully Boy.