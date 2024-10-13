Hit horror film from 2019 is getting an unexpected sequel

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Ready Or Not, the acclaimed horror-comedy film released in 2019, is set to get a sequel.

The original film starred Australian actor Samara Weaving as a young bride who marries into a family of wealthy satan worshippers, and has to survive a murderous ritual in their mansion.

Radio Silence – the filmmaking collective comprising Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (who directed the first film), as well as Chad Villella – is returning to produce the film, while Weaving is set to reprise her role.

The rest of the supporting cast, including Adam Brody, Henry Czerny and Andie MacDowell, are not expected to return.

The news was announced at a screening of the original film hosted by distributor Searchlight.

In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Weaving said: “I’m all in. I think we’re all in, I don’t know. I think we’re all in…I don’t know if we’ve had our blood handshake, but pretty much. We’ve done the spit handshake, but we haven’t cut each other’s hands and rubbed our blood together.”

The original Ready or Not was a box office success, and earned strong reviews for its mix of horror, comedy and social commentary.

open image in gallery Samara Weaving in ‘Ready or Not' ( Eric Zachanowich )

In a four-star review for The Independent, critic Clarisse Loughrey wrote: “There’s little nuance in Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett’s horror-comedy take on class warfare, but it’s Weaving’s touch of pure anger that makes it feel like more than just your average shlocky gorefest.

“As absurd and self-indulgent as Ready or Not can get, it doesn’t mess around with its social commentary. The class system is the game we never asked to play, don’t get a fair chance at, and have no hope of winning. It’s a timeless metaphor.”

A release date for the new sequel is yet to be announced.