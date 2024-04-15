Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Rebecca Ferguson on viral response to her comments about ‘idiot’ co-star: ‘It’s not my responsibility’

‘Dune 2’ star said she was ‘not expecting’ her comments to inspire such a fevered response

Inga Parkel
Monday 15 April 2024 17:10
Comments
Close
Dune star Rebecca Ferguson sandwalks out for interview

Rebecca Ferguson has responded to the viral reaction to her recent comments about being screamed and sworn at by a former co-star.

In February, the Dune 2 actor, 40, opened up about a time she claims she was once verbally accosted by an “absolute idiot of a co-star” on set of a previous movie. She clarified it was not her The Greatest Showman or Mission: Impossible co-stars Hugh Jackman or Tom Cruise.

Ferguson’s comments prompted an immediate flood of support from fans and former co-stars, including Dwayne Johnson, who wanted to find out the identity of her unnamed aggressor.

Appearing on a new episode of SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, the Swedish actor said she was “not expecting” such a strong reaction to her story.

“Number one, yes, I kind of enjoyed the grab,” Ferguson admitted. “But what I realised even at the age that I am now is it doesn’t matter. I am me. I definitely think I’m much more open. I also know where my boundaries are. But the point of the interview wasn’t about finding the person – of course, people will be interested. But I was excited about the question, which was a very good question by [Josh Smith].

“Because the point was: Is there a point in your career where you were treated in a way where you changed your decision on – this is how I formulated it in myself – where you want change, or you will not accept it? And it was such a clear moment for me working with this person.”

Ferguson continued: “But I got phone calls from amazing co-stars who I’ve worked with going, ‘You understand what you’ve done, right?’

Rebecca Ferguson (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

“And I was like, ‘Oh my God. No, I didn’t think.’ I mean, it’s not my responsibility, to be honest. I don’t really care. You know, ‘You’re great, but my story is my story, and if you’re a good person, then don’t worry about it.’”

In the original interview on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, Ferguson described the incident in detail.

Apple TV+ logo

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days

New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled

Try for free
Apple TV+ logo

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days

New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled

Try for free

“I remember there was a moment and this human being was being so insecure and angry because this person couldn’t get the scenes out. And I think I was so vulnerable and uncomfortable that I got screamed at,” she said.

“But because this person was number one on a call sheet, there was no safety net for me. So no one had my back. And I would cry walking off set.

“This person would literally look at me in front of the whole crew and say ‘You call yourself an actor?’, ‘This is what I have to work with?’, and ‘What the f*** is this?,’ in front of the whole crew.

“I stood there just breaking,” she added.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in