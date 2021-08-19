Rebecca Hall says ‘female empowerment in film industry feels real for first time’

Rebecca Hall has said that female empowerment in the film industry “feels real for the first time”.

In an interview with the Press Association, the actor said she believes there is “a real shift that’s happened in the last few years”.

“It’s noticeable, the scripts, even the way people talk about it in meetings, it feels real for the first time,” she said. “Because, for as long as I can remember, even in my early twenties, people were talking about, ‘We must champion strong female leads’ and, ‘This is going to be a strong female lead’.”

Hall is known for her performances in a number of acclaimed films, including The Prestige, The Town and Vicky Cristina Barcelona.

The actor and director also commented: “I have played a lot of ‘strong female leads’ but that is not enough.There’s got to be room for complexity and humanity and all of the stories that exist for all the genders and all the minorities, which is happening, and that seems real for the first time.”

Hall can next be seen in horror movie The Night House.

The film premiered to rave reviews at last year’s Sundance Film Festival, but has had to wait for a cinema release because of the ongoing pandemic.