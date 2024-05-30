Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

An actor named Nick Pasqual has been charged with the attempted murder of his estranged girlfriend, Hollywood makeup artist Allie Shehorn.

Rebel Moon make-up artist Shehorn was stabbed more than 20 times in her home last Thursday (23 May) and was found bleeding out by her surrogate mother Christine White at 4.30am, according to KTLA as per Deadline.

On Wednesday (29 May), the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office announced that Pasqual has been charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of first-degree residential burglary with [a] person present, and one count of injuring a spouse.

According to the release, Pasqual “inflicted great bodily injury upon the victim under circumstances involving domestic violence” and “personally used a knife during the commission of the crime”.

If convicted of the charges, Pasqual could be sentenced to life in prison.

Shehorn, who also worked on the Mean Girls remake and Babylon, is said to have obtained a restraining order citing domestic violence shortly before the attack took place.

In the attack, she suffered gashes to her neck, arms and across her abdomen. She was rushed to the hospital where she was forced to undergo multiple surgeries and currently has limited use of her hands.

Pasqual fled the state after the relentless assault, before being arrested in Texas near the Mexican border, according to reports.

Allie Shehorn ( Instagram @jedimaster34 )

Previously, a post on Shehorn’s friend Jed Dornoff’s Instagram page reported that the then-unnamed attacker was previously in jail for domestic violence before he paid bail and “attacked immediately after being released”.

Dornoff has since set up a GoFundMe page alongside another friend Emily MacDonald as they hope to raise funds for Shehorn’s medical costs after she was rushed to hospital “fighting for her life, in critical condition”.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

“Allie is a remarkable person, full of warmth, kindness, and love. No one deserves to endure such a traumatic experience, especially someone as compassionate and caring as Allie,” they wrote.

“The road to recovery will be long and arduous, but with your support, we can help ease her burden and provide the financial assistance she desperately needs.”

Dornoff added that Shehorn remains “silly and upbeat” following the incident as she recovers in hospital as he shared updates on her condition to his Instagram page.

Other friends shared their support in the comments as they encouraged the make-up artist to “Stay strong Allie!” and said they were “Sending love and healing”.

