Rebel Ridge: Viewers say ‘a star is born’ in widely praised new Netflix thriller

British actor Aaron Pierre is receiving widespread commendations for his lead role in Netflix’s new thriller, Rebel Ridge.

Directed by Jeremy Saulnier (Blue Ruin, Green Room), the film follows a former Marine (Pierre) who confronts corruption in a small town when local law enforcement unjustly seizes the bag of cash he needs to post his cousin’s bail. Don Johnson stars as a corrupt lawman.

Following its release on Friday (September 6), fans quickly took to social media to call Pierre a star in the making.

“I had a blast with Netflix’s latest release Rebel Ridge in large part because of Aaron Pierre,” one person wrote. “Am I allowed to say a star is born? Is that hyperbole? It sure doesn’t feel like it given Pierre’s undeniable charisma and the force he commands on screen. There’s something about Pierre in this film that I think will draw the attention of many viewers. He’s the foundation of Rebel Ridge & allows this film to thrive.”

“Rebel Ridge is cold hard plain action and acting. Aaron Pierre has broken through in his place as a leading action star,” wrote another.

“I f***ing love Rebel Ridge,” wrote a third, “Aaron Pierre is a SuperStar in the making.”

‘Rebel Ridge’ on Netflix starring Aaron Pierre ( Netflix )

“Aaron Pierre is a force and feels like you now at least interview him for Bond,” a fourth suggested.

Rebel Ridge was a hit with the critics too. After seeing the film, Jesse Hessenger suggested it should get a theatrical release as “people should be able to see one of the year’s best movies on the big screen,” while The Hollywood Reporter’s Brian Davids wrote: “Rebel Ridge‘ is one of my favorite films of the year, and Aaron Pierre is a full-sized movie star.”

Born in London in 1994, Pierre made his screen debut in 2017 in ITV’s Prime Suspect 1973. He has since appeared in Amazon Prime Video’s The Underground Railroad TV adaptation and M Night Shyamalan’s Old (2021).

He voices the digitally animated lead of Mufasa: The Lion King, which arrives on December 20 this year.

“I don’t take myself seriously, but I do take my craft extremely seriously,” he told The New York Timesin a recent profile interview.

Of his preparation for Rebel Ridge, he said: “I trained hard. I wrestled, I boxed, I sparred. I did all of these things just to get as close to the best version of myself that I could.”

Rebel Ridge is out now on Netflix.