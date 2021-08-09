Rebel Wilson jokes she’ll ‘smuggle’ Covid vaccines to Australia from the US after criticising country’s lockdowns

Rebel Wilson has joked that she’ll smuggle coronavirus vaccines from the United States to Australia after criticising the government over its implementation of lockdown measures.

A series of lockdowns are currently in place across Australia, with Sydney in its seventh consecutive week of measures while Melbourne has locked down for the sixth time since the pandemic begun.

Sharing a selfie to her Instagram Story from her holiday in Italy on Sunday (8 August), the Pitch Perfect star said that she was “ready to be a mule” and bring vaccines to Australia.

“I’ll start in Vegas and commandeer the Qantas planes if I have to,” she wrote. “Just want everyone to get on with their lives in the new normal, and not have Australia be left behind.”

At the moment, only 22 per cent of adults in Australia have been fully vaccinated.

This is largely because the country has a shortage of the Pfizer vaccine and an excess of locally manufactured AstraZeneca which many are refusing to take because of the slight risk of blood clotting. New South Wales and Victoria reportedly have stockpiles of more than one million unwanted doses of AstraZeneca.

However, Moderna was approved for use in Australia on Monday (9 August).

(Rebel Wilson/Instagram)

Wilson’s post came after the comedian and actor recently hit out at the lockdowns in her home country.

“Sydney WTF,” she wrote in one post, before sharing a photo taken by her mother of empty shelves in Woolworths.

“You can’t keep locking down as a strategy,” she added in another post.