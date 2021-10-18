Rebel Wilson says she wants people to focus on her career, not her body

Actor Rebel Wilson has opened up about how she wants people to focus on her career, rather than her body.

In a new interview with Australia’s Daily Telegraph , the actor opened up about how she’s mostly received media attention about her change in physical appearance rather than any of her work related success.

Wilson told the publication: “In 2019, I had, like, four movies come out, two which I produced and one, Jojo Rabbit, which got nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture,” she said.

“Yet I get more press the following year when I do nothing except lose weight ... When I was at my heaviest, I also had the most international attention on me,” Wilson added.

Back in January, Wilson opened up about how society treated her differently since losing weight, revealing that people now hold doors open for her or carry her groceries.

(Getty Images for La Fondation Pr)

The Pitch Perfect actress reflected on the change during an appearance on The Morning Crew With Hughesy, Ed and Erin, where she was asked whether her physical transformation has changed her “as a person”.

In response to the question, Wilson explained that her weight has not had an impact on herself, as she has always been confident, but that she has noticed that other people react differently.

“I like to think I looked good at all sizes and stuff and I’ve always been quite confident. So it wasn’t like I wasn’t confident and then now I’m, like, super confident,” she said.

“I think what’s been really interesting to me is how other people treat you. Sometimes being bigger, people didn’t necessarily look twice at you.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“And now that I’m in a good shape, like, people offer to carry my groceries to the car and hold doors open for you. I was like: ‘Is this what other people experienced all the time?’”

Wilson previously revealed that she was paid “a lot of money to be bigger” for the benefit of her acting career.

The actor made the claim in June 2020 during an interview with The Sun, where she said: “I had a job where I was paid a lot of money to be bigger, at times which kind of can mess with your head a bit.”