Rebel Wilson has shared the details of her on-set “stunt accident” that left her with three facial stitches.

Last week, the Australian actor, 43, was rushed to hospital after suffering an injury while on the set of her new film Bride Hard.

Now, on Wednesday (9 August), the Pitch Perfect star posted an update on her Instagram Story, thanking fans for all of their “well-wishes”.

“I’ve actually been healing, quite amazing. The stitches have dissolved out from my on-set accident last week,” Wilson said.

She had been finishing up a late-night shoot in Savannah, Georgia – “the last scene of the movie” – when she “got hit in the face with the butt of a gun”.

“It was a complete accident, and it was such a shock,” Wilson continued, “but luckily, I’m healing very well.”

Raving about how “fun” it was to “do an action movie”, she added: “But God, it can be a bit dangerous at times, but I’m all good.”

Rebel Wilson on set injury (Rebel Wilson Instagram Story)

Directed by Simon West, Bride Hard sees Wilson play a secret agent who struggles to fulfil her obligations as the maid of honour at her childhood best friend’s wedding.

While most Hollywood productions have stopped filming as a result of the ongoing actors’ and writers’ strike, Bride Hard was granted an Interim Agreement, thanks to its status as an independent production.

In a statement to members last month, the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) explained the nature of the Interim Agreement system, which has greenlit projects like Bride Hard to continue filming.

“The Interim Agreement gives many of our journeyman performers and crews the opportunity to pay their rent and feed their families. This approach maintains our strength, solidarity and upper hand with the AMPTP until they yield to the deal we deserve,” the guild said.

“The Interim Agreement is not a waiver. To be clear, it is a contract that includes all terms and conditions for producers looking to employ our members on their specific independent productions.”

The statement continued: “This Interim Agreement was created for several reasons, all of which are aimed at protecting the interests of our members, helping them successfully navigate the strike and demonstrating to the AMPTP that other producers are eager to work with our members under these terms.”

On 14 July, the actors’ union joined the Writers Guild of America (WGA) in the fight for a fairer deal.

The move has effectively shut down Hollywood and marks the first time since 1960 that both actors and writers have jointly picketed against film and television production companies.