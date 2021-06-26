Rebel Wilson shares new photos from set of Netflix film Senior Year

Actor and producer is returning to the screen after taking a break from acting last year

Saturday 26 June 2021 11:21
Rebel Wilson has been entertaining fans with some behind-the-scenes looks at her forthcoming movie, Senior Year.

The film, which is among Netflix’s collection scheduled for release in 2022, stars Wilson as a cheerleader trying to reclaim her high-school life after being in a coma for 20 years.

Wilson, 41, shared the first set of images earlier this week, revealing the cast including Brandon Scott Jones, Sam Richardson, Mary Hollaindaise and Zoë Chao.

The latest, showing her with stunt doubles Meredith Richardson and Brooke Bowe, was captioned: “Double trouble (or should I say Triple threats?) ! @bamastunts & @brookebowe crushing it as per usual.”

An earlier image showed her with co-stars Avantika Vandanapu and Joshua Robert Colley.

“The comedy is set in 1997 and tells the story of Ruby, the most popular girl in her high school. She’s the captain of the cheerleading squad, dating the quarterback and is well on her way to becoming the prom queen,” the film’s official synopsis reads.

“Girls want to be her and guys want to be with her. She has it all — until she falls off the top of the cheerleading pyramid and goes into a coma. Fast forward 20 years later and Ruby finally wakes up from her coma as a 37-year-old woman. She goes back to her high school and tries to assume her role as the star of her school. Most of all, she is still set on winning the crown as prom queen.”

Wilson is also serving as producer on the film along with Todd Garner and Chris Bender. She took a break from acting in 2020 to focus on her health.

