Red Rocket: Simon Rex says he ‘wasn’t allowed’ to keep prosthetic penis from film
‘It will be in a museum one day,’ actor joked
Simon Rex has admitted that he “wasn’t allowed” to keep his prosthetic penis from Red Rocket.
The actor stars in Sean Baker’s latest film as Mikey Sabre, a washed-up porn star who moves back to his Texas hometown and starts up a relationship with a 17-year-old girl.
Earlier this month, Rex was named Best Male Lead at the Independent Spirit Awards and revealed during his acceptance speech that he had used a prosthetic throughout the film, saying: “Thank you Film Independent for recognising my fake penis.”
Speaking to People, the 47-year-old actor said that he “wasn’t allowed” to keep the appendage after filming wrapped.
“I don’t think that was an option, but it will be in a museum one day,” he said.
Rex – who has previously worked in the adult entertainment industry himself – also said that he and The Florida Project director Baker had initially wanted to keep secret whether the penis was real or not.
“I just had fun with it, and me and Sean Baker... we agreed that we were going to keep it mysterious, and not say whether or not that was really me naked,” he said.
“And at that point, after we won the Spirit Award, I said, ‘It’s time to tell people.’ We did this for eight months. We somehow got away with it for eight months. It was just time to let people know.”
You can read The Independent’s four-star review of Red Rocket here.
Red Rocket is in cinemas now.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies