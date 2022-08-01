Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Reese Witherspoon likens upcoming Legally Blonde 3 to Top Gun: Maverick

Witherspoon will reprise her role as Elle Woods in the new film, which is expected next year

Inga Parkel
Monday 01 August 2022 21:38
Comments
Legally Blonde trailer

Reese Witherspoon has compared Legally Blonde 3 to the box office smash hit sequel Top Gun: Maverick.

In 2020 – the same night a Legally Blonde 20-year reunion aired – MGM Studios announced that a follow-up would be expected in May 2022. The release date has now been delayed until 2023.

In an interview on USA Today on Monday (1 August), Witherspoon, who will reprise her role as Elle Woods – a sorority-girl-turned-law-student – spoke about the forthcoming sequel.

“I’m still hoping that Legally Blonde is gonna come together in the right way,” the 46-year-old actor said.

“It’s just like Top Gun. They waited a long time to make another version of that movie, and I loved the nostalgia piece they incorporated in it.”

Recommended

Tom Cruise recently reprised his role of Pete Mitchell in the action sequel, which picked up more than 30 years after the original 1986 Top Gun.

Witherspoon added: “So definitely that gave us a lot of inspiration about what we would want to do with Elle Woods and make sure that we had all those same touchstones that mattered to people [back] then.

“I feel like these characters are my friends, so I safeguard them. I would never make the subpar, mediocre version of their story.”

Reese Witherspoon’s Elle Woods in full post-relationship crisis in ‘Legally Blonde'

(MGM)

Legally Blonde 3, which is being written by Mindy Kaling and Brooklyn Nine-Nine creator Dan Goor, will pick up with Woods in her forties.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

The first movie followed Witherspoon as a sorority girl who decides to study law at Harvard University in an attempt to get her boyfriend back, despite opposition from the other students.

The film became a sleeper hit for MGM when it grossed $141.8m (£115m) globally in 2001.

A second film – Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde – came in 2003, grossing $124.9m (£105m), with spin-off Legally Blondes released straight to DVD in 2013.

Recommended

According to IMDB, original cast members Jennifer Coolidge, Alanna Ubach, and Jessica Cauffiel are set to join Witherspoon in the forthcoming sequel.

Legally Blonde 3 is expected to release in cinemas in 2023.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in