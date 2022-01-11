Reese Witherspoon has confused her fans with a bizarre tweet about “parallel digital” identities.

The Hollywood star shared the post on Tuesday (11 January), writing: “In the (near) future, every person will have a parallel digital identity. Avatars, crypto wallets, digital goods will be the norm.”

She capped her tweet by asking her followers: “Are you planning for this?”

At the time of writing, there was no specific reason as to why Witherspoon decided to send the post, which has prompted confused reactions as well as many messages of mockery.

“Yes Reese, i am digging my bunker as we speak,” one follower quipped. Another added: “Reese I have to be honest I am not but thank you for asking.”

Confused by the randomness of the tweet, another follower replied: “Blink twice if you need help, Reese.”

Witherspoon’s message comes following the rise of NFTs, which has been branded the “Bitcoin for art”.

Reese Witherspoon’s tweet prompted a flurry of jokey responses (Twitter @ReeseW)

Many celebrities and artists are now making huge amounts of money selling the ownership of digital images.

The idea of NFTs gained popularity based on the rise of cryptocurrency technologies, and the desire for digital artists to have greater ownership – and monetisation options – over their craft.

In 2021, as part of Facebook’s rebranding, the social media company announced plans to unveil an immersive virtual-reality world where work meetings and social events can take place.

Named the metaverse, Facebook head Mark Zuckerberg said he currently does this with his employees using Oculus headsets that transform then into animations.

Witherspoon was most recently seen in the second outing of Apple TV+ series The Morning Show, which has just been renewed for a third season.