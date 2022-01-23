Celebrities share support for Regina King following tragic death of her son, aged 26

A number of high-profile names have shared their support for Regina King following the death of her son, Ian Alexander Jr, at the age of 26.

It was announced yesterday that King’s son had died, with the actor saying in a statement: “We are devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian.

“He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others,” she continued. “Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.”

Celebrities including Josh Gad, Octavia Spencer and Missy Elliott have sent their support and condolences to King.

Aunjanue Ellis, who co-starred with King in If Beale Street Could Talk, wrote on Twitter: “My heart aches. It aches for Regina.

“My grandmother and the sisters of the church would come and sit. Let’s sit with Regina wherever we are.”

On Instagram, Spencer wrote: “Sending prayers and condolences to @iamreginaking and her family in their time of loss! Lift them up y’all!!!”

Gad wrote on Twitter: “My love, my prayers, my thoughts, my everything go out to Regina King and her family tonight. My heart breaks. Sending you nothing but light.”

“PRAYERS for Regina King family & Ian Alexander Sr family. Dear LORD give them STRENGTH during this time,” wrote Missy Elliott.

Rapper Kid Cudi wrote: “My heart hurts for Regina King and her family. God please watch over them.”

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, the Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.