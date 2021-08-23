Hugh Jackman’s latest movie, Reminiscence, has become one of the biggest box office flops of all time.

The post-apocalyptic thriller grossed just $2m (£1.4m) in North American whilst playing on 3265 screens.

It is one of the worst ever box office totals for a wide release film, and made less money than numerous films that debuted at the height of the pandemic.

The Lisa Joy directed film grossed less than half of the Russell Crowe thriller Unhinged and Liam Neeson’s latest action flick, Honest Thief, both of which made more than $4m (£3.4m) over their opening weekends.

Reminiscence has also been poorly received by critics, with the film currently being rated at 37 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes and compared unfavourably to Inception and Blade Runner.

The film received a cinema release and a simultaneous release on the US streaming service HBO Max.

Warner Bros are distributing all of its 2021 releases on the platform. Reminiscence follows other adult-orientated films such as The Little Things and Those Who Wish Me Dead to have poor returns at the box office while also being available to watch online.

Film Review - Reminiscence (Warner Bros)

Reminiscence had a production budget of $65m (£55m), and needed a box office total of around $130m (£110m) to break even.