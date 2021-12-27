The cast of Harry Potter is reuniting after 20 years for a one-off special titled Return to Hogwarts.

Since HBO Max released the reunion special’s official trailer on Monday (20 December), many fans around the world have been feeling sentimental, with some calling the Harry Potter franchise “one of the most important parts” of their childhood.

While it will premiere on HBO Max in the US, Indian fans of the franchise can watch the special on Amazon Prime Video at 2.30 pm IST (10am BST) on 1 January.

Amazon Prime Video subscription can be bought via the Amazon website for Rs 179 (£1.79) per month and Rs 1,499 (£14.9) a year.

Amazon Prime India has also made all eight Harry Potter films available for fans to watch before the release of the reunion special.

The trailer of Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts featured original cast members such as Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Helena Bonham Carter, Rupert Grint and Ralph Fiennes.

The actors take a trip down memory lane to revisit some of the most iconic Harry Potter sets, including Platform 9 3/4, Diagon Alley, and Hogwarts’ Great Hall.

The trailer teases conversations where stars reminisce about the life-changing impact that the franchise had on their lives, along with backstories about certain scenes that are deeply ingrained in their psyche.

The retrospective special commemorates 20 years since the first film, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, was released in 2001, and is the final in a series of promotional events planned by Warner Bros this year, including a TV quiz with Dame Helen Mirren.

Find out more information about the cast and JK Rowling’s involvement in the reunion special here.