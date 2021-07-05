Richard Donner, the director and producer behind such films as The Goonies and Superman, has died at the age of 91.

Donner’s production company confirmed the news to Variety on Monday. A cause of death hasn’t been announced.

Credited by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences with the ability to “leap movie genres with a single bound”, Donner had “carved his own path in Hollywood since he burst out of the television scene for a career spanning over five decades”, the organisation noted in a 2017 tribute.

Among his best-known films as director were also the Lethal Weapon film series, the 1976 horror film The Omen, and the 1988 Christmas comedy Scrooged.

Having begun his career on the television side, Donner, a native of the Bronx in New York found a breakout success in The Omen, an American-British collaboration starring Gregory Peck as Robert Thorn, the father of a child who turns out to be the Antichrist.

More follows...