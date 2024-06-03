Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Richard Dreyfuss was seen trying on dresses at a pro-LGTB+ consignment store before he went on to make sexist and homophobic remarks at a special Jaws screening in Beverly, Massachusetts, according to a new report.

The Oscar-winning actor, 76, who starred in the 1975 thriller, was participating in “An Evening With Richard Dreyfuss,” held at the Cabot Performing Arts Center in late May when he made offensive remarks, which the theater has since apologized for amid intense backlash.

Hours before the screening, Dreyfuss reportedly went to a local store, Worthy Girl Consignment, where he tried on various dresses, including the blue floral-patterned one he ultimately showed up to the event wearing.

In security footage obtained by TMZ from the store, Dreyfuss could be seen smiling and laughing with employees while trying on different dresses.

Speaking to the tabloid, staffers of the store, which has a Pride flag hanging out front, thought Dreyfuss was “just a cute, little old guy trying on dresses.”

One employee claimed that Dreyfuss’ remarks left their main clientele – the LGBT+ community – insulted and angered.

The store is now selling shirts that reference the actor’s controversy, with proceeds going to North Shore Alliance for GLBTQ Youth.

Dreyfuss apparently showed up to the event wearing a blue floral-printed dress that he had tried on at Worthy Girl Consignment ( AP )

According to social media users, the actor used sexist and homophobic language when speaking about women in film, the #MeToo movement, transgender youths, LGBT+ rights and the Academy Awards’ efforts to foster inclusivity.

Several attendees stated that people in the crowd went so far as to walk out during the question-and-answer session.

But Dreyfuss reportedly received applause when he ended the discussion by referencing his 2022 book One Thought Scares Me... and his opinion that civics is no longer being taught in classrooms, to the country’s detriment. The lack of a foundation in civics means “we have no knowledge of who the hell we are,” he said. “If we don’t get it back soon, we’re all going to die.”

Following the complaints, The Cabot sent an email apology saying it does not endorse the opinions of the actor.

“We deeply regret that Mr Dreyfuss’s comments during the event were not in line with the values of inclusivity and respect that we uphold at The Cabot. We understand that his remarks were distressing and offensive to many of our community members, and for that, we sincerely apologize,” the venue said in a statement.

Dreyfuss, who played a marine biologist in Steven Spielberg’s critically acclaimed movie Jaws, has also starred in Close Encounters of the Third Kind, American Graffiti and The Goodbye Girl.