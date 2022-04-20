Richard E Grant ‘feels like a turtle without his shell’ after death of wife Joan Washington
Actor and dialect coach were together for 38 years before her death in September
Richard E Grant has told fans that he’s trying his best to find happiness after the death of his wife, Joan Washington.
Washington, an acclaimed dialect coach, died of lung cancer last September. The couple had been together for 38 years, married for 35, and had one child together, actor Olivia Grant.
On Wednesday (20 April), the Withnail and I star posted a video to social media which showed him walking on a beach on Australia’s Gold Coast, where he is currently filming a new project.
Despite appreciating his picturesque surroundings, Grant admitted that he was still adjusting to life on his own.
“Feels like a whole new world, navigating solo after 38 years,” he told the camera.
“Joan so wisely asked me to find a pocketful of happiness in each day,” Grant continued, before chuckling and concluding his message: “Try my best.”
In his caption for the post, he expressed more of his feelings about life as a widower.
He wrote: “Beautiful as this beach is, I feel and look like an old turtle without my shell, trying to navigate the world on my own, having lost my loving ‘compass’ called Joan.”
Notable figures including Octavia Spencer and Tracey Emin left comments with emojis in support, while other fans shared encouraging messages to “put one foot in front of the other”.
