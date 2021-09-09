Richard E Grant has shared an emotional message ahead of the funeral of his late wife, Joan Washington.

Washington, a respected vocal coach, died last week, prompting an outpouring of sorrow and tributes from friends and collaborators.

Writing on Twitter this morning (9 September), Grant told followers that Washington’s funeral is being held later today.

“35 years ago we pledged ‘In Sickness and in Health’,” wrote the Withnail & I star.

“That Time has come for us today, as [daughter Olivia] & I and our friends gather for the funeral of my beloved wife, Joan. The depth of our sorrow mirrored by the magnitude of our love.”

On Saturday, Grant thanked fans for messages of “love, condolence and support” he had received, saying that he was “overwhelmed”.

“Grief hits us like tsunamis as we try and put one foot in front of the other without her,” wrote the actor on social media.

Following Washington’s death, stars and industry professionals including Dawn French and Jessica Chastain shared their appreciation for Washington. French describing the vocal coach as a “phenomenal woman”.