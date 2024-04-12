Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ridley Scott hasopened up about his “nightmare” experience filming Alien.

The veteran director, 86, made the revelation when reflecting on his decades-long career, explaining that prior to making a name for himself, he had to justify his every decision on set.

He said this was particularly apparent while making 1979’s Alien, which is now considered to be one of the most influential sci-fi films ever made.

“The early days, when I hadn’t made a name for myself [were the most challenging],” he told The Telegraph.

“Doing Alien was a bit of a nightmare, because every move I had to explain… I was 42 years old and independently well off, so I don’t want a Hollywood producer telling me what to do… Doing The Duellists [his first feature film] I’m asked stupid questions. Doing Alien I’m asked even bigger stupid questions. So I get ferocious.”

Thankfully, the award-winning director has admitted that he is not questioned these days and said it’s one of the many benefits of getting older - that and increased confidence.

The Hollywood legend wasn’t always trusted to make the right decision ( Invision )

It is perhaps this confidence that has seen him step out of the world of filmmaking to produce his own wines.

Scott and his family have made red, white and rosé wines in the South of France that first hit British shelves at the end of last year.

When asked about Brad Pitt’s foray into the world of alcohol (a project he began with ex-wife Angelina Jolie), Scott admitted that he doesn’t know the actor, 60, well enough to discuss their shared interest.

He said: “I don’t know him well enough to talk about that. I’ve only worked with him twice.

“In Thelma & Louise Brad was then an extra and I couldn’t find the guy [to play JD, the convicted robber and Thelma’s one-night stand]. Brad looked right. But then, can he act? And his humour got me immediately. Very laid-back – 17 minutes of cinema history right there.”

Ridley Scott took a chance on Brad Pitt and it paid off ( AFP via Getty Images )

Scott then briefly touched upon his own mortality and said he would like his children to be more involved in his wine business.

“I’d like them to be more involved. Listen, dude, the big red bus could hit me any time, you’d better start paying attention. I’m always alive to the big red bus.”

This interview comes ahead of the hotly-anticipated Gladiator 2, which is being released this November.

The film has already stunned CinemaCon who praised the ‘ripped’ Paul Mescal and Joseph Quinn’s ‘sinister’ performance.

“It is possibly even more extraordinary than the first,” Scott said in a video message at the annual event attended by cinema exhibitors in Las Vegas. “[It] is well worth the wait.”