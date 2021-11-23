Ridley Scott blames The Last Duel’s failure on millennials and mobile phones

Ridley Scott has blamed the commercial failure of The Last Duel on millennials and mobile phones.

In an interview on WTF with Marc Maron, the film director was asked why his latest film, which starred Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Jodie Comer, has grossed just $27m (£20m) after it cost $100m (£74m) to make.

The Oscar nominee replied: “I think what it boils down to — what we’ve got today [are] the audiences who were brought up on these f***ing cell phones. The millennial, [who] do not ever want to be taught anything unless you tell it on the cell phone.”

Scott, who has also directed films such as Alien, Blade Runner and Gladiator, added: “This is a broad stroke, but I think we’re dealing with it right now with Facebook. This is a misdirection that has happened where it’s given the wrong kind of confidence to this latest generation, I think.”

The British-born director also came to the defence of Disney’s marketing team: “Disney did a fantastic promotion job. The bosses loved the movie because I was concerned it was not for them.”

Scott also said he had no regrets over making the movie, which is one of the biggest commercial flops of his long career: “I’ve never had one regret on any movie I’ve ever made. Nothing. I learned very early on to be your own critic. The only thing you should really have an opinion on is what you just did. Walk away. Make sure you’re happy. And don’t look back. That’s me.”

Al Pacino Lady Gaga Ridley Scott (Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock)

Scott’s second movie of 2021 – House of Gucci – starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver and Al Pacino, is released on 26 November.