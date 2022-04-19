Helen Mirren has paid tribute to her stepson Rio Hackford, who has died aged 51.

Hackford was the son of film director Taylor, whom Mirren has been married to since 1997. He died from an unspecified illness on Thursday 14 April.

Mirren posted a photo of the actor on Instagram alongside the caption: “El Rio.”

Hackford is known for doing the motion capture for the droid IG-1, who was voiced by Taika Waititi, in four episodes of The Mandalorian.

His other memorable roles include Treme, David Simon’s HBO show in which Hackford played Toby, an old friend of Steve Zahn’s character David McAlary.

He also owned the New Orleans club One Eyed Jacks featured in the series.

Hackford’s other credits included Trumbo, Jonah Hex and American Crime Story: The People v OJ Simpson.

Rio Hackford with stepmother Helen Mirren in 2015 (Getty Images)

He also had a small role alongside his stepmother in 2013 romantic comedy Love Punch, which was directed by his father.

The actor most recently starred in Pam & Tommy opposite Lily James and Sebastian Stan.

Hackford is survived by his wife, Libby Grace, and their two children.