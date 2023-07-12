Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rob McElhenney has revealed that he’s been diagnosed with “a host of neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities” at the age of 46.

The It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star revealed the news of his diagnosis on Twitter on Tuesday night (11 July).

“I was recently diagnosed with a host of neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities! At 46!” he wrote on Twitter.

McElhenney hasn’t revealed the exact disorders he’s been diagnosed with yet. The Wrexham FC co-owner said he will go through “the full diagnosis/prognosis on the Sunny Podcast” which drops in two weeks.

“It’s not something I would normally talk about publicly but I figured there are others who struggle with similar things and I wanted to remind you that you’re not alone,” McElhenney wrote.

“You’re not stupid. You’re not ‘bad’. It might feel that way sometimes. But it’s not true.”

Neurodevelopmental disorders are conditions that affect how the brain functions.

According to Dignity Health, they range from “mild impairments, allowing those affected to live fairly normal lives, to severe disorders that require lifelong care”.

Ever since McElhenney shared the news of his diagnosis, many fans left supportive messages for the Mythic Quest and Game of Thrones actor on Twitter.

“Amazing to see you talk about this. More people need to come out and talk about this stuff, it helps take away any stigma and gives the support for people to seek the help they may need!” one person wrote.

“Appreciate your strength to be open. My son has autism, daughter adhd and in the past I used alcohol to come to terms with my own issues instead of seeking the proper help,” shared another user.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

“I’m five years sober now and at 38 I am starting the process to find out what makes me tick as well.”

“Fantastic attitude and presence - every step ahead is merely the journey. You got this!” said a fan.

“Role modelling like this literally saves lives,” wrote another supporter. “Neurodiversity is nothing to be ashamed of.”

McElhenney has recently become a popular figure in the UK along with Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds, after taking over Welsh football club Wrexham FC.

Fans of the club previously praised the Hollywood duo for their investment after Wrexham was promoted to the English Football League in May after a 15-year absence.