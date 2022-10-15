Robbie Coltrane tearfully discussed Harry Potter in last known appearance on film
‘The legacy of the movies is that my children’s generation will show them to their children,’ he said
Robbie Coltrane tearfully reflects on starring in the Harry Potter films in his last known appearance on film.
The actor died aged 72 on Friday 14 October. A cause of death has not yet been revealed. Stephen Fry and JK Rowling were among the first stars to pay tribute to the actor.
On New Year’s Day this year, HBO Max and Sky released a special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, which saw many of the film’s cast get back together to reflect on their memories on set, two decades after the release of the first film in the franchise, The Philosopher’s Stone.
At one point during the reunion, Coltrane – who played Hagrid in the franchise – talked about the legacy of the Harry Potter films.
“I just think it’s the end of an era, 10 years of my life. My children have grown up during it, of course,” he said, wiping away tears.
“The legacy of the movies is that my children’s generation will show them to their children.
“So, you could be watching it in 50 years’ time, easy… I’ll not be here, sadly… but Hagrid will, yes.”
The actor is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his children Spencer and Alice and their mother Rhona Gemmell.
Aside from his role as the towering, wizarding half-giant Hagrid, Coltrane also starred in two James Bond films as ex-KGB intelligence officer Valentin Zukovsky. The Russian mafia head was a recurring ally of Pierce Brosnan’s 007 in Goldeneye (1995) and The World is Not Enough (1999).
He will also be remembered for his breakout role as Dr Edward “Fitz” Fitzgerald in Jimmy McGovern’s ITV series Cracker, which aired between 1993 and 2006.
In 2006, Coltrane was appointed an OBE in the New Year Honours by Queen Elizabeth II for his services to drama and in 2011, was awarded the Bafta Scotland Award for outstanding contribution to film.
