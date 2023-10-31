Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

On his second day in court, Robert De Niro admitted to “berating” his ex-assistant and shouted “shame on you” across the courtroom.

The Killers of the Flower Moon star was in New York on Tuesday (31 October) to give testimony in the civil trial brought about by his former assistant Graham Chase Robinson.

Robinson worked for De Niro between 2008 and 2019 before she quit as his vice president of production and finance after repeated clashes with his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen.

Robinson is suing De Niro for $12m (£9.9m) in damages for severe emotional distress and reputational harm.

She was being paid $300,000 (£247,000) annually when she quit.

The jury is also considering evidence pertaining to a lawsuit De Niro filed against Robinson in which he claimed that she stole things from him, including 5 million points that could be used for airline flights. De Niro is seeking the return of three years of Robinson’s salary.

“Yeah, fine, I berated her,” De Niro testified in response to questioning about a time Robinson didn’t wake him in time for an important meeting. He then agreed he might have called her “petulant,” “snippy” and a “f***ing spoiled brat.”

“I’ve raised my voice,” stated De Niro. “I don’t yell. You wanna dispute that? That’s one thing I don’t do.”

Robert De Niro (Getty Images)

Robinson’s attorney Andrew Macurdy asked De Niro whether it was true that he sometimes urinated as he spoke with Robinson on the telephone.

“That’s nonsense,” De Niro answered. “You got us all here for this?”

Macurdy told De Niro he called Robinson “b**** to her face.”

“I was never abusive, ever,” the actor snapped back, though he conceded that he might have used the word in conversations with her.

And the claim that he told Robinson he preferred that she scratch his back rather than using a back-scratching device drew another angry rebuke from De Niro, who said it might have happened once or twice, but “never was with disrespect or lewdness”.

Finally, he angrily looked toward Robinson and shouted: “Shame on you, Chase Robinson!”

Quickly, he blurted an apology in a quieter voice, as he glanced toward Judge Lewis J. Liman.

De Niro, 80, has won two Oscars in a six-decade movie career that has featured memorable roles in films including The Deer Hunter and Raging Bull. Currently, he appears in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon.

Additional reporting from The Associated Press