Robert De Niro reacts to Donald Trump’s guilty verdict

Robert De Niro has voiced his opinion on Donald Trump’s historic felony conviction.

The Apprentice businessman was found guilty on all 34 felony counts, making him the first-ever criminally convicted American president.

De Niro, 80, said the hush money court case should never have happened and called Trump a “crazy” man.

Speaking to Variety while promoting his new film Ezra, De Niro claimed he was speaking out about Trump to protect the United States.

“I don’t want to be talking, but I am so upset by it. I have to say something. This is my country. This guy wants to destroy it. Period. He’s crazy,” he said.

The Taxi Driver actor admitted he had some fears about his safety because he has been so vocal about Trump and his wrongdoings.

“You think about that. It makes me more angry,” he said.

Former President Donald Trump walks to make comments to members of the media after a jury convicted him of 34 felony crimes ( AP )

“But I have to be afraid to be intimidated. And that’s why I said, you’re not going to intimidate us. People are fed up, they’re going to fight back. That’s not what we’re about in this country.”

De Niro previously stood outside the courthouse in Manhattan where Trump was on trial and called the former president a “tyrant”.

“When Trump ran in 2016 it was like a joke,” he said.

“This buffoon running for president. No, never could happen. We have forgotten the lessons of history that showed us other clowns who weren’t taken seriously until they became vicious dictators. With Trump, we have a second chance, and no one is laughing now.”

Robert De Niro said Trump saga should never have happened ( AFP via Getty Images )

Trump is still expected to campaign once again for the White House in this year’s upcoming election, a fact horror author Stephen King noted on X/Twitter with the message: “The Republican candidate for President is a convicted felon.”

Singer, actor and long-time Democrat Barbra Streisand also turned her attention to November’s election, writing: “Convicted felon Donald Trump is blaming the judge, the jury and New York for being found guilty on 34 counts. He will never accept accountability for his crimes. Americans must not allow this felon anywhere near the White House again.”

Others reacted directly to the emotion of the long-awaited verdict being announced. Actor John Leguizamo reposted a meme ostensibly showing a bar full of people reacting joyfully to the news, captioning it with the comment: “We are all cheering for justice and that no one is above the law!”

Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter quipped: “34 is now my favourite number” and Mean Girls actorAna Gasteyer joked: “In retrospect I’m glad I decided not to drink every time they said Guilty because I’d never have made it through making dinner.”