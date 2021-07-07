Robert Downey Sr, the celebrated filmmaker and father of actor Robert Downey Jr, has died at the age of 85.

Downey’s wife told the Daily News he died on Wednesday morning (7 July) in his sleep, at his home in New York City.

He had been suffering from Parkinson’s disease for more than five years.

Downey is best known for his anti-establishment work in films such as the 1969 Putney Swope, a satire of the advertising industry, and the 1972 western Greaser’s Palace.

He also acted in films including Boogie Nights and Magnolia.

Born in June 1936 in New York City to a model and a restaurant and hotel manager, Downey turned to filmmaking after serving in the US Army.

“I’d rather do that than work,” he told The Village Voice in 2016 of his film career, “I got out of the Army and stayed with my sister in the Village for a while. She said to me, ‘A couple of blocks around that corner, there’s a thing called the Threepenny Opera. You might like it. It’ll give you something to do.’ I went over, and whoa. Somebody could do this?”

